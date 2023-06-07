Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, India-US Hold Strategic Dialogue To Boost Technology Trade

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit starting June 22, India and the US held the inaugural meeting of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD) in Washington D.C. on June 6. Both sides reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for these strategic technologies, said the Embassy of India, Washington D.C. Notably the dialogue was established for providing a smooth passage for both countries to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations.

IUSSTD delved on various avenues through which both sides can facilitate the development and trade of technologies in critical domains such as semiconductors, space, telecom, quantum, AI, defence, bio-tech and others. The dialogue is a key mechanism to take forward the strategic technology and trade collaborations envisaged under the India-US initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Thank you Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra and delegation for a very productive first US-India Strategic Trade Dialogue 🇺🇸🇮🇳. Together we will grow our economies and create jobs through increased bilateral trade and better high-tech collaboration. pic.twitter.com/hM5QYTuoAn — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) June 6, 2023

India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to enable collaboration in critical technologies

During the inaugural engagement, India and USA reviewed the relevant bilateral export control regulations with the objective of building and diversifying resilient supply chains for the aforementioned strategic technologies. Both sides also explored ways to enhance the ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share best practices. It has also agreed to work together toward creating awareness among the industry, academia, and other stakeholders about the regimes in the export control domain through workshops and other activities.

They acknowledged that the dialogue would be instrumental to enabling co-production, co-development, and enhanced industrial collaborations in critical technologies. It also agreed to set up a regular monitoring group that will review progress in deepening cooperation in the bilateral high-tech trade and technology partnership. The co-chairs also reached to a consensus to continue the dialogue with the objective of strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

After the dialogue, thanking the Indian foreign secretary, the US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland tweeted, “Thank you Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra and delegation for a very productive first US-India Strategic Trade Dialogue. Together we will grow our economies and create jobs through increased bilateral trade and better high-tech collaboration.”

The Indian delegation in the inaugural dialogue of IUSSTD was led by Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez, Under Secretary for Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce, and Ambassador Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the US Department of State.

PM Modi's upcoming US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to the United States of America beginning June 22, where he will be accorded a state dinner by President Joe Biden. Moreover, PM Modi is also invited to address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22. This will be the second time that he will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress after June 2016.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi on June 6 said that India is proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US which is built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity.