Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, US Reiterates Partnership With India 'most Consequential'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's United States visit this month, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel asserted that America shares a “consequential relationship” with India and is committed to deepening ties with the world's largest democracy. Patel had on June 6 stated that Washington is looking forward to hosting the Indian Prime Minister with the agenda of strengthening and collaborating on a number of issues between both nations.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22 where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House. He will also address the US Congress.

When asked whether the US will hold discussions related to the “democratic backsliding” and “human rights issue” with the Indian Prime Minister, Patel emphasised the close cooperation between both nations on important issues. Citing 'American interests', the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson asserted that the US directly engages with governments on human rights issues.

"I will reiterate again that our partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships. We work closely with the Indian Government on some of our most vital priorities and we look forward to hosting them here later this month and continuing to deepen our engagement on these issues,” stated Patel.

He added, "Whether it be concerning the climate crisis, fostering an open and accessible secure technology ecosystem, upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, or deepening our trade and security cooperation as well. And as we do with nations around the world, we will also regularly engage on human rights issues directly with governments as it relates to issues that are in the American interest.”

PM Modi first Indian to address US Congress twice

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday accepted the invitation to address a joint meeting of the US Congress later in June. The address is being termed as historic as he will become the first Indian Prime Minister to do this twice. Globally, Prime Minister Modi is second only to Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who has addressed the US Congress three times.

PM Modi stated that India is proud of its Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US that is built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity.



He made the remarks in a tweet while expressing his gratitude to the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the invitation.