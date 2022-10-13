Last Updated:

Ahead Of Winter, US FDA Approves Moderna & Pfizer COVID Boosters For Kids As Young As 5

Ahead of the winter season, the US has approved the emergency use authorizations of several vaccines including Moderna, Bivalent, and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Ajeet Kumar
Ahead of the winter season, the United States, which has witnessed one of the worst burnt of the pandemic, has approved the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of several vaccines including Moderna, Bivalent, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Bivalent to authorise their use as single booster dose in younger age groups. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorised for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent is authorised for administration at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to five years of age.  "These bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant," as per the US drug federal agency.

FDA officials urged parents to inoculate vaccines to their children 

The mRNA in these vaccines is a specific piece of genetic material that instructs cells in the body to make the distinctive spike protein of the original virus strain and the omicron variant lineages BA.4 and BA.5. “Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviours and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," said Peter Marks, MD.

Further, he maintained that vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalisation and death. The medical official urged parents to consider primary vaccination for children and follow up with an updated booster dose when eligible. "These data and real-world experience with the monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which have been administered to millions of people, including young children, support the EUA of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines in younger age groups," Marks said in support of the vaccine. 

