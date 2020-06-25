Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case: Three White Men Indicted Over Death Of Black Jogger

A grand jury in the US state of Georgia has indicted three white men on murder charges in the killing of unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery in February. Glynn County's Grand Jury indicted Travis McMichael, his son Greg, and William Bryan on several charges including malice and felony murder.

District Attorney Joyette Holmes said on June 24 that it is another positive and great step for finding justice for Arbery, his family, and the community beyond. Arbery, an African-American, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when he was shot three times after a struggle with Gregory McMichael, a former law enforcement officer, and his son Travis.

Police initially treated the incident as an act of self-defence as Gregory told detectives that Arbery attacked his son before being shot. However, a graphic video recording of the incident received national publicity and sparked outrage, forcing the law enforcement authorities to dig deeper.

In the video that went viral on the internet, Arbery can be seen jogging down a narrow two-lane road when a white pickup truck stopped in the right lane. As Arbery crosses the front of the pickup truck, a gunshot can be heard and then he is seen struggling with a man holding a long gun while another man brandishing a revolver.

Read: Ahmaud Arbery Case: White Man 'used Racial Slur' After Shooting Unarmed Jogger

Demand for attorneys' removal

Following the public outcry, the Michaels were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and charged with Arbery’s murder. The man who recorded the video, William Bryan Jr, was also arrested and charged with felony murder. After the latest indictment, the Georgia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said that the grand jury confirmed what they already knew and demanded the removal of two district attorneys.

The Grand Jury just confirmed what WE already knew. Unfortunately, Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson and Waycross DA George Barnhill are okay with black people being murdered.



They should be removed IMMEDIATELY. #IRunWithMaud https://t.co/dLPZTAgtsY — Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) June 24, 2020

Read: Muhammad Ali's Son Believes Father Would Have Opposed Black Lives Matter Movement