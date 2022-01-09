Ahmaud Arbery Murder: Judge Observes A Minute Of Silence Before Sentencing 3 Accused

United States Judge Timothy R Walmsley held a minute of silence on Friday before handing out life sentences to the three white men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery. According to CNN, Walmsley held one minute of silence in court saying that he hoped to contextualize the time that Arbery spent being chased by the defendants. Before going silent, the judge said, “That one minute represents a fraction of the time that Ahmaud Arbery was running in Satilla Shores”.

On Friday, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbour William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. were sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder. After resuming speaking, the judge said that the 25-year-old’s pursuit occurred for about five minutes when the three white men chased the black man in their neighbourhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. The three men had told the police that they believed Arbery had committed a crime in the area. Reportedly, while McMichaels were armed and chased Arbery, Bryan joined later and recorded the incident.

The video shot by Bryan, according to CNN, shows Travis exiting the truck and confronting Arbery. While the 25-year-old tussled with Travis, McMichael Jr. fatally shot the black man. Walmsley told the court, “I do want to put that time period in context, and the only way I could think to do so -- it may be a little theatrical, but I think it's appropriate.”

The judge also said, "I want us all to get a concept of time. So what I'm going to do is, I'm going to sit silently for one minute." Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, reportedly bowed her head during the one minute of silence which was only broken by the sound of journalists typing. Walmsley was quoted as saying, “When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles…and I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores."

It is pertinent to mention here that Walmsley sentenced Travis and Gregory to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bryan was also sentenced to life in prison but with the possibility of parole, for which he will be eligible after serving 30 years in prison, according to Georgian law. Walmsley reportedly also drew attention for other remarks he made earlier in the trial and notably, towards the conclusion of the jury selection process. At the time the judge had said that there appeared to be “intentional discrimination” the jury of 12 members included just one Black member.

