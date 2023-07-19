'AI Should Not Become A Runaway Horse', Says China As UNSC Holds First Meeting On AI Risks

The UNSC convened its inaugural meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) on Tuesday, marking a significant step in addressing the transformative impact of technology on global security. During the meeting, China urged caution, emphasizing that AI should not become a "runaway horse," while the United States warned against its potential use for censorship and repression.

The meeting, presided over by Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as part of Britain's July presidency of the council, aimed to delve into the far-reaching implications of AI on humanity, as per a report from Reuters. Cleverly stressed that AI has the potential to "fundamentally alter every aspect of human life," emphasizing the urgent need for global governance of these transformative technologies, as AI knows no borders.

AI a double edged sword?

"It is crucial that we shape the collective approach to AI, given its potential in addressing challenges such as climate change and economic growth," Cleverly asserted. However, he also cautioned against the dark side of AI, as it fuels disinformation and can inadvertently support state and non-state actors in their pursuit of dangerous weaponry. The 15-member council received briefings from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of prominent AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.

Guterres highlighted the dual nature of AI, stating that "both military and non-military applications of AI could have very serious consequences for global peace and security." He endorsed calls for a new U.N. body, akin to established agencies like the International Atomic Energy Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization, or the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, to govern AI and foster collective efforts in managing this groundbreaking technology.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Jeffrey DeLaurentis, stressed the importance of international cooperation on AI and emerging technologies to address human rights risks that could undermine global peace and security. He strongly emphasized that no member states should exploit AI to censor, suppress, or disempower their citizens.

The meeting's deliberations underscore the growing recognition of AI's transformative potential, prompting international leaders to grapple with the challenges and benefits of harnessing this rapidly advancing technology. As the world navigates the uncertain terrain of AI, the UN Security Council's engagement represents a crucial step toward building collective approaches to address the opportunities and risks presented by this groundbreaking innovation.