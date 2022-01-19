Air India Curtails US-bound Flights Amid Safety Concerns Over 5G Rollout; Details Here

National carrier Air India will not be able to operate a number of US-bound flights of January 19, the airlines announced on Tuesday. The deployment of 5G communications in the US has been cited as the reason for flight cancellations. However, in another tweet, the airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.

"Due to deployment of 5G communications in the USA, our operations to the USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022," the airline said in a tweet.

#FlyAI: Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA,we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan'22:



AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL

AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL

AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL

AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM



Industry insiders say that the 5G network deployment might cause certain malfunctions to crucial flight instruments. Not just Air India, major international airlines rushed to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns.

What is the 5G issue?

As US telecom giants have decided to rollout 5G technology providing fliers with faster internet access, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings that play a key role in bad-weather landings on some jets. Airlines say the Boeing 777 is among such models initially in the spotlight.

The world's largest operator of the Boeing 777, Dubai`s Emirates, has decided to suspend nine flights to US destinations from January 19 - the planned date for the deployment of 5G wireless services. Emirates flights to New York`s JFK, Los Angeles, and Washington DC will however continue to operate. Japan's two major airlines, All Nippon Airways, and Japan Airlines also said they would curtail Boeing 777 flights.

United Airlines said the US government's current 5G rollout plan will have a 'devastating impact' on aviation - negatively affecting an estimated 1.25 million of its passengers, at least 15,000 flights, and much-needed goods and tons of cargo traveling through more than 40 of the largest airports in the country annually.

"We won't compromise on safety - full stop. But, governments in other countries have successfully designed policies to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology and we're simply asking the US government to do the same. Otherwise, the radio altimeters on certain aircraft, which provide information to other safety systems like autopilot, heads-up displays, terrain warning, and pitch control, will be compromised and will result in significant restrictions on 787s, 777s, 737s, and regional aircraft in major cities like Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago."

