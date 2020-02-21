Airline Passenger Injured After Being Punched Repeatedly For Reclining Seat

An American Airlines passenger has sparked a debate online by sharing a distressing video of a man who is seen punching and pummelling her seat onboard a plane after she reclined it. Wendi Williams, a teacher in Virginia Beach, tweeted the clip saying that she was assaulted onboard the plane and was “scared to death” by how the cabin crew handled the situation.

During her flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, Williams claimed that a man seated behind her eating a meal asked her to return her reclined seat in an upright position. She said that she complied at first but when the man was done having food, Williams reclined her seat once again. This aggravated the man, and within seconds he started throwing punches on the back of her seat, confirmed reports.

Flight attendants refused to intervene

Williams told the media that she tried to get the flight attendants to intervene. She said that they were non-co-operative and did not address her ordeal, so, therefore, she started to record the incident on her phone. She said that it seemed like that was the only thing she could do to get him to stop.

That's when he got annoyed and started hammering away, she added. "He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times", Williams said in a tweet. She further said that the cabin crew did not take any action against the man. Instead, she added, they gave her a stern warning letter stating that her behaviour was in violation of federal law.

Read Ethiopians Face Deserts And Smugglers On The Way To Saudi

Read No Signs Of Life’ In Crash Of Small Airplane In Montana

After much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I’ve decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant. She offered him a complimentary cocktail! — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 8, 2020

She alleged that she was threatened by the airplane crew to delete the video or she would be escorted off the plane. The internet outpoured their stance on the matter. Some users pointed out that the lady was at fault, while others condemned the man’s behaviour. The American airlines said in a tweet that it was “aware” of the customer dispute onboard flight 4392 operated by Republic Airways.

This man is literally the worst human in the world and anyone who is calling him a hero or defending him is a giant LOSER that doesn’t know if a seat can recline, then you are 100% allowed to recline — Eric Swanson (@SwansonE12) February 12, 2020

She is selfish and dispicable, knowing her reclined seat is creating a cramped and uncomfortable experience for a fellow traveler. Seats should not recline period. — Patrick (@Patrick36403747) February 15, 2020

Hey @AmericanAir can you make your seats stop reclining on airplanes so Patrick doesn’t have to live life so uncomfortable?!?!? — Eric Swanson (@SwansonE12) February 15, 2020

Neither is punching someone's seat — Cathy Christodoulou (@momchristo) February 16, 2020

Read Python Jets Off On Airplane From Australia To New Zealand, Officials Rescue

Read Vintage Airplane Pilots Shaken By Connecticut Crash Of B-17