The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Airline Passenger Injured After Being Punched Repeatedly For Reclining Seat

US News

Airline passenger said that the cabin crew did not take any action against the man punching his seat, but instead handed her a stern warning letter.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Airline

An American Airlines passenger has sparked a debate online by sharing a distressing video of a man who is seen punching and pummelling her seat onboard a plane after she reclined it. Wendi Williams, a teacher in Virginia Beach, tweeted the clip saying that she was assaulted onboard the plane and was “scared to death” by how the cabin crew handled the situation.

During her flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, Williams claimed that a man seated behind her eating a meal asked her to return her reclined seat in an upright position. She said that she complied at first but when the man was done having food, Williams reclined her seat once again. This aggravated the man, and within seconds he started throwing punches on the back of her seat, confirmed reports.

Flight attendants refused to intervene

Williams told the media that she tried to get the flight attendants to intervene. She said that they were non-co-operative and did not address her ordeal, so, therefore, she started to record the incident on her phone. She said that it seemed like that was the only thing she could do to get him to stop.

That's when he got annoyed and started hammering away, she added. "He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times", Williams said in a tweet. She further said that the cabin crew did not take any action against the man. Instead, she added, they gave her a stern warning letter stating that her behaviour was in violation of federal law.

Read Ethiopians Face Deserts And Smugglers On The Way To Saudi

Read No Signs Of Life’ In Crash Of Small Airplane In Montana

She alleged that she was threatened by the airplane crew to delete the video or she would be escorted off the plane. The internet outpoured their stance on the matter. Some users pointed out that the lady was at fault, while others condemned the man’s behaviour. The American airlines said in a tweet that it was “aware” of the customer dispute onboard flight 4392 operated by Republic Airways.

Read Python Jets Off On Airplane From Australia To New Zealand, Officials Rescue

Read Vintage Airplane Pilots Shaken By Connecticut Crash Of B-17

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SLOGANEER CHARGED WITH SEDITION
RJD SNUBBED?
MASSIVE TRADE DEAL WITH INDIA:TRUMP
IRELAND PM LEO VARADKAR RESIGNS
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT