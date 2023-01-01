Airline Worker Killed On Ramp In Accident At Alabama Airport; Investigation Ordered

A ground crew worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, on Saturday, died in an accident on the ramp where an American Airlines aircraft was parked, CNN reported citing the Federal Aviation Administration. The Montgomery Regional Airport confirmed in a statement that the employee was “involved in a fatality” at around 3 pm local time.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said the airport’s executive director Wade A. Davis. American Airlines also condoled the death of its ground team member and said that it was “devastated by the accident.”

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

American Airlines condoles the death of ground crew worker

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the carrier said in a statement. The American Airlines Flight 3408 was operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

The regional carrier was slated to take off from Montgomery to reach Dallas-Fort Worth, as per information available on the aviation tracking website FlightAware.com. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting their own investigations to deduce the circumstances of the worker’s death.

Reports circulating on social media suggest that the anonymous victim got sucked into an aircraft's engine. However, the official cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Following the accident, the airport temporarily halted all inbound and outbound flights for a period of four hours on the afternoon of Saturday. Day-to-day operations resumed as of 8:30 pm, the airport said in a statement.