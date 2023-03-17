Ajay Banga, US Nominee To Lead World Bank, Credits Indian Upbringing For His Achievements

Indian-American business executive Ajay Banga, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden for the top job at the World Bank attributed his Indian middle class upbringing for his achievements. In his write-up for Financial Times, Banga stated that he grew up in an Indian household where he received a good education and learnt the value of hard work. Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard, Banga further said that the opportunity to lead the top bank will be the pinnacle of his entire life’s work.

Ajay Banga credits his Indian upbringing

"The opportunity to lead the World Bank would be the culmination of my life’s work. I grew up in India in a middle-class family. I received a good education and learnt the value of hard work but too many people don’t get the opportunities I did. All of the world’s citizens deserve a chance to better their lives. We must offer people and indeed countries the opportunities they need to succeed, so that everyone can feel the hand of good fortune pushing them forward," Banga wrote on Financial Times.

Ajay Banga added that the World Bank has played a transformational role in uplifting the living standards in every corner of the globe since it's inception nearly eight decades ago. As the World is confronting rising poverty and crisis after crisis, from pandemic to conflict to the ravages of a changing climate, the is a need for a high-performing bank is more urgent than ever.

"Managing the position will require skills that I believe my background has given me," he wrote. Highlightig his work, Banga added that in the private sector, he has led organisations spanning the globe with tens of thousands of employees and have had close engagement with the public sector. "I have delivered on ambitious goals that required me to transform teams to meet the demands of a constantly-changing world. I have brought together government and business to secure over $4bn in commitments to invest in economic opportunities in Central America and advised an investment fund that channelled over $800mn into emerging green technologies, including in developing countries. I believe that is exactly what the World Bank needs at this critical moment in time," wrote Banga.

US President Joe Biden in a statement said that Ajay Banga is "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history," and he "has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change".

Banga, 63, was raised in Pune and is the son of an Indian Army officer. He is currenty serving as the vice chairman of General Electric, an equity firm with over 30 years of experienece in the Business industry. Prior to stepping down as CEO of Mastercard in December 2021, Banga was at the helm of the payment-processing corporation for 12 years.