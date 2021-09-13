Al-Qaeda Chief Appears In Video On 9/11 Anniversary Amid Rumours He Is Dead

Months after his rumoured death, al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri recently appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the horrifying September 11 attacks. The US-based SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadist websites, tweeted about the existence of the clip. SITE said that al-Zawahiri made comments about events that occurred after speculation first emerged that he’d died.

In the video, al-Zawahiri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and also praised al-Qaeda attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

17) Amid rumors of his death, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri shown in new 60-minute video, this time offering some evidence that he is not dead--particularly, reference to events after December, when rumors of death surfaced. (A speech from March offered no such proof) pic.twitter.com/IXpz6wIZvh — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) September 11, 2021

Moreover, according to AP, al-Zawahiri even referenced the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war. He made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of the war-torn country. However, SITE said that his comments don’t necessarily indicate a recent recording as the withdrawal agreement with the insurgent group was signed in February 2020.

In a series of tweets, Rita Katz, SITE’s director, said, “Zawahiri doesn’t mention Taliban’s Afghanistan victory, and his talk of US ‘making its exit from Afghanistan’ could have been said early as Feb 2020 upon Doha Agreement. Thus, he could still be dead, though if so, would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021​”.

'No proof' of al-Zawahiri death

Katz went on to say that it is still, however, unknown if al-Zawahiri is dead or alive because “intelligence agencies have offered no proof or solid assessment that he is dead". She also claimed that al-Qaeda sees the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on US soil as a “positive” event. It is worth mentioning that al-Zawahiri became the leader of the terror group after Navy SEALS killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Rumours of his death started spreading in late 2020. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

She wrote, “Tragic as it is to say, this 9/11 anniversary is a uniquely positive one for al-Qaeda. As one AQ supporter wrote, the US leaving Afghanistan is validation of Bin Laden’s vision and the ‘blessed’ 9/11 attacks, and that ‘Afghanistan is the beginning”.

20) Nonetheless, intelligence agencies have, as of yet, offered no proof or solid assessments that Zawahiri is dead, leaving the question of his current status in the air. — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) September 11, 2021

(With inputs from AP)

