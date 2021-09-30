Al-Qaeda, ISIS Could Reconstitute In Afghanistan In Coming Months, Warns US General Milley

It’s a “real possibility” that terrorist outfits such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan within the next six to 36 months, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley said on Wednesday. Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee along with US Defence Chief Llyod Austin and head of US Central Command Gen Kenneth McKenzie, Milley further said that despite the America's military pullout, it was still US’ duty to safeguard Americans from the terrorists in Afghanistan. Notably, State Secretary Antony Blinken has previously warned that the Pentagon was capable of conducting aerial strikes in Afghanistan sans having a military base there.

“It's a real possibility in the not too distant future, 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 months that kind of timeframe for reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or ISIS and it's our job now, you know, under different conditions, but it's our job to continue to protect the American citizens against attacks from Afghanistan,” he told lawmakers at a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

'Conditions are set'

In his first press briefing following the pullout, US President Joe Biden had reckoned that the main purpose of the US military in the central Asian state was to stop terror attacks on American soil. At the hearing, Milley said that “right this minute” the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is smaller than it was on 9/11, but that “the conditions could be set for a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda and/or ISIS.” His stance was further buttressed by Austin, who emphasised that now terrorist organisations seek “ungoverned spaces” so that they can “train and equip and thrive” so, “there is clearly a possibility that that can happen here, going forward.”

Meanwhile, Biden was questioned on the US leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after McKenzie and Milley revealed that they had advocated it, reported ANI. Last month, the US announced the completion of its massive evacuation operations in Afghanistan, marking the end of a 20-year-long US mission in the war-ravaged country. President Joe Biden had stated that the US completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, evacuating over 120,000 people to safety.

