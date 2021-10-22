Alabama Lifeguards Carry 95-year-old Woman To The Beach; Pictures Win Netizens' Hearts

No matter how a trip ends, it always leaves long-lasting memories in one's mind. Dottie Schneider had one of the most memorable trips of her life at the age of 95, because of the lifeguards present at the beach.

Schneider made it to the shores, not on her own legs, but with the help of lifeguards who carried the 95-year-old in their arms to fulfill her wish to walk on the beach. Schneider's family was at Orange Beach, Alabama, where the rescue staff members carried her from the hotel room to the beach for almost a week.

In the viral picture, it can be seen how lifeguards are helping the elderly woman reach the beach. Due to the presence of sand, it was difficult to move her in a wheelchair, and so the young guards decided to carry her in their arms so that the elderly woman could enjoy her trip. The picture of the incident was posted on social media by ‘orange beach surf rescue' and it is now attracting the attention of many.

Sharing the post on the official Instagram page, the Orange Beach Surf Rescue wrote, "Ms. Dottie Schneider recently visited us here in Orange Beach at the age of 95 in hopes of enjoying the beach, but was unable to walk through the sand on her own. Every day for one week, lifeguards would meet Ms. Dottie and her family to help assist her down to her beach chairs, then at day's end, escort her back to the condo".

Overwhelmed by the beach rescuers' kind gesture, Schneider’s family thanked the staff members. "The family thanked us in return with a fridge full of food at the end of the week," read the post.

As the post started circulating on the internet, many users appreciated the efforts of the lifeguards, while some expressed their own trip experiences. On Instagrammer said, "This is so precious".

Another person said, "Amazing guys! This warmed my heart up so much this morning!". One other user said, "Wow! "That is amazing". Many users dropped the heart emoji in the comment section, while others posted a read heart emoticon.

Image: Instagram/@Orangebeachsurfrescue