Alabama Tornado Causes 'significant Damage'; Leaves 1 Dead And Several Injured

A tornado described as “large and extremely dangerous” by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, Alabama, has left one person dead and others with serious injuries. The tornado had hit the area on January 25 night and caused massive damage throughout Jefferson County and surrounding areas, including ripping through a hotel and tearing off part of the roof of a church. While speaking to CNN, Jim Coker, who is the director of Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that injuries ranging from minor to serious have been reported with victims transported to area hospitals.

In a tweet, the NWS Birmingham explained that they are monitoring reports after the tornado impacted the Fultondale area of Jefferson Co. They further said that “significant damage” has been reported. “We will inspect the damage to determine the strength of the tornado,” NSW said.

What's going on? We've a line of storms that extend from northeast AL to central MS. This activity is moving eastward and could produce a severe storm or two over the coming hours. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and some hail. pic.twitter.com/mn4obbEopq — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 26, 2021

The Jefferson County EMA also reported locals having suffered injuries after getting trapped under rubbles. The Director of EMA informed that a family also got trapped after a house collapsed on them. Coker said that their condition is still not known and further urged locals to stay out of the Fultondale area.

PLEASE stay out of the Fultondale area. This includes but isnt limited to Carson Road, Black Creek Road, Pine Hill Road, and New Castle Road. On top of road dangers such as power lines and debris...traffic is clogging the roads. Once again, PLEASE stay out of the area. — Jefferson County EMA (AL) (@EMAJeffCoAL) January 26, 2021

READ: US: First Case Of Brazil Coronavirus Variant Identified In Minnesota

Rescue teams deployed

There are five fire department heavy rescue teams from Jefferson County responding to the areas of Fultondale and Center Point. The EMA is also using a drone and helicopters to track the path of the storm along with the NWS. Many schools in the county are also closed because of the severe destruction in the northeastern parts of the county. Meanwhile, several internet users took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of the destruction caused by the tornado.

READ: Biden Reverses Trump Ban On Transgender People In Military

#FULTONDALE #Birmingham#Alabama #Tornado

Update from city fire chief on possible tornado:



-1 death confirmed so far

-17 people rushed to hospital

-11 people treated at scene

-2nd search after sunrise



pic.twitter.com/33mLCRokvf https://t.co/Mhp76Hd6ta — Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) January 26, 2021

Centerpoint,Alabama Tornado, Hail and strong wind!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GQzOiXie38 — Adam Rich (@AvondaleAdam420) January 26, 2021

READ: US President Joe Biden Claims That The Country Will Achieve Herd Immunity By Summer

Saying prayers for Birmingham Alabama. Tornado. pic.twitter.com/mMRwqWluQl — Lisa Seaman (@LisaSeaman8) January 26, 2021

Got my wife and baby out of bedroom about 10 minutes b4 this happened. We r in Darlene Estates in Fultondale. Thank u weather radio! @spann pic.twitter.com/VFBWArlfSG — Adam Sessums (@MSUZeppfan) January 26, 2021

READ: Two California Dogs Set Guinness World Record For Most Tricks Performed In 1 Minute