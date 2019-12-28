Alaska: Temperatures Drop To Minus 60 In Interior And Far North Areas

For nearly 10 days the temperature at Alaskan temperature has remained below 0 degrees. On December 22 the highest recorded temperature was -47 degrees. The frigid temperature of Alaska rivalled the average winter temperature found on the planet Mars. Some areas of Alaska have even experienced temperatures to -60 degrees.

Temperatures constantly below 0 degrees

Most of Alaska's north and the interior has been battling lows of 35 to 55 degrees below zero. Even the days provide no respite to the people as the temperature of -40 have become common. Beetles in Alaska recorded a temperature of -56 degrees today morning.

According to researchers, Alaska's problem is due to a rapid warming rate that has resulted in the melting of sea ice. The researchers further said that due to Alaska's geographical location in close proximity to the Arctic, temperatures are rising at twice the rate of the entire planet. According to reports, Alaska's record warmest year was in 2016 where the annual average temperatures were recorded at 32.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Read: CAA, NRC Won't Be Implemented In Maharashtra: Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat

Read: Inheritance Prediction Card Designed For Sickle Cell Anaemia & Thalassemia

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it was the first time when the set benchmark went above the freezing limit. A scientist, Rick Thoman, said that the disappearing sea ice results in ocean waters to absorb more heat, resulting in a thermodynamic occurrence that triggers a climatic consequence on a global level.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Breaks Down After Mumbai Dabbawalas Bring Him Gifts From Home

Read: Alaska Set To Enter 2020 With Record High Average Temperature

Many people believe that climate change is an inevitable event. Posing a serious threat to nature, global warming is a phenomenon that has seriously deprecating symptoms, which are more complex than just average rising temperatures. When CO2 and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere absorb sunlight and solar radiation, the overall warming of the planet takes place.

