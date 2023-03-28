Amid heated discussions in the United States on a ban on TikTok, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known by the acronym 'AOC', took to the Chinese-owned social media platform to pitch her thoughts on the issue. "This is not only my first TikTok, but this is my first TikTok about TikTok. Now, this week, the CEO of TikTok came and testified before Congress as there is growing rumblings and discussion over a nationwide ban on the app. Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No," she said in a clip posted on her handle @aocinthehouse on Sunday.

"I think it's important to discuss how unprecedented of a move this would be. The United States has never before banned a social media company from existence, from operating in our borders. And this is an app that has over 150 million Americans on it," she added.

The video, which has garnered over 3.4 million views as of Monday, sparked mixed reactions. One anonymous top member of New York’s congressional delegation told the New York Post, "AOC clearly stands for ‘Ambassador of China." The Congresswoman's controversial video hit the internet merely two days after TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew gave a testimony before the US Congress amid national security concerns.

Banning TikTok isn’t the solution to data privacy concerns. Instead, Congress needs to focus on regulating social media companies’ unchecked habit of collecting user data without their consent. pic.twitter.com/DASSeTeMCT — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 25, 2023

AOC says Congress yet to receive classified briefing on TikTok

Ocasio-Cortez, who avidly uses social media to communicate with Americans, said that the issue is completely different from how the US usually approaches such scenarios. “Usually, when the United States is proposing a very major move that has something to do with significant risk to national security, one of the first things that happens is that Congress receives a classified briefing," she explained. "And I can tell you that Congress has not received a classified briefing around the allegations of national security risks regarding TikTok,” she added.

The future of TikTok remains uncertain in the US, where Chew attempted to explain in a nearly six-hour congressional hearing on Thursday that the company does not provide user data to the Chinese government and will remain adamant on it, even if it is asked to hand over data in the future. Snippets of the hearing went viral on social media, displaying lawmakers interrupting Chew as he tried to dispel accusations.