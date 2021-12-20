US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Sunday evening yet again urged US President Joe Biden to not only extend the pause on student-loan payments but to cancel student debt broadly for every borrower. While taking to Twitter, AOC said that the fact that the US President has the power to provide student debt relief to millions and has yet to aggressively campaign against the filibuster shows that he has more power than he is using. It is time to take off the gloves and govern, she said, implying that Biden is not doing enough to end the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the many lawmakers pushing Biden to end the $1.7 trillion student debt crisis and forgive student loans for 45 million Americans. Last month, AOC took the House floor to urge the US President to act on the crisis and even slammed the “ridiculous assertion” that cancelling the debt would benefit the rich. Earlier this week, she even gave her Democratic colleagues a reality check and said that if Biden doesn’t act on issues, they will lose the next election.

"It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting on filibuster or student debt, Biden breaking his BBB (Build Back Better) promise, letting CTC (child tax credit) lapse, 0 path to citizenship, etc," New York Rep. Ocasio Cortez wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Split between Biden administration and Democrats

Even with Congressional Democrats uring the White House to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt, the Biden administration is not budging. This standoff has led to a split between President Joe Biden and members of his party, who are applying intense pressure to provide borrowed relief as the expiration of pandemic-era freeze nears. According to MSNBC, plenty of voters who put the Biden administration in office, also feel betrayed.

As per reports, the sheer number of people with student loans is staggering. Around 43 million Americans owe a collective $1.7 trillion. The federal government holds $1.59 trillion of that debt. Around 41 million Americans have spent the last two years experiencing what life is like without having those monthly payments over their heads.

Image: AP