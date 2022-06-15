All About James Beard Foundation Award That Named 'Chai Pani' Best Eatery In US

The James Beard Foundation Awards are given annually to culinary experts in the United States by the James Beard Foundation. This year, the best restaurant in America has been awarded to an Indian eatery, named 'Chai Pani' for serving affordable and delicious, crunchy Indian street foods. Chai Pani, which operates in Asheville, North Carolina, won the "James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant" this year.

The James Beard Awards' objective is to honour remarkable talent and performance in the fields of culinary arts, hospitality, journalism, and other 'broader food system', as well as a demonstrated dedication to racial and gender equality, community, sustainability, and a culture that allows everyone to prosper, as per the information available on the James Beard Foundation website.

This year's awards are considered to be the first after modifications were made following an audit of their rules and procedures, which included the establishment of a 'Code of Ethics' and an independent audit process undertaken by the organisation's volunteer Ethics Committee.

More about James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards 2022

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards 2022 event took place at the Lyric Opera in Chicago on Monday night. According to a CNN report, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomed the event to Chicago, saying it boosted the city's culinary credentials. She was one of several presenters who discussed the problems brought on by COVID-19.

The awards were unexpectedly suspended in many important categories in the year 2020, and they remained on hold in 2021 due to the industry's pandemic turmoil and the foundation's development of a new structure.

The non-profit organisation, James Beard Foundation, was founded over 30 years ago, shortly after pioneer gourmet James Beard's demise, "to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America's food culture." In 1946, Beard hosted "I Love to Eat," the first food programme on network television, and in 1954, The New York Times dubbed him the "Dean of American Cookery", CNN reported.

America's best restaurant

Meanwhile, chef Meherwan Irani and his wife Molly, the owners of Chai Pani, were in attendance to accept their honours for the best restaurant in the US. "Restaurants are so much greater than the sum of what's inside the four walls.," Irani stated during his award acceptance speech. "A restaurant has the power to transform -- transform the people that work there, transform the people that come in, transform the communities we're in, transform society. Restaurants can transform the world", he added.

.@meherwanirani of @chaipani, 2022 #jbfa winner of Outstanding Restaurant, talks about the transformative power of restaurants. pic.twitter.com/f7Hi95ZtCx — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) June 14, 2022

Chai Pani is known for its spicy, tangy chaats and other street dishes, and it also has a branch in Decatur, Georgia. Bhel puri, aloo tiki chaat, chicken tikka roll, and mixed vegetable uttapam, are among other dishes available in the Indian eatery that are popular.

Some of the dishes available in the Indian eatery, 'Chai Pani':

(Image: Jamesbeard.org/Chaipani/Instagram)