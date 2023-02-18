All Five Former US Police Officers Plead Not Guilty Over Tyre Nichols Death

Five former Memphis police officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the violent arrest and death of Tyre Nichols on Friday, reported The Guardian. The incident was reported on January 7, which prompted nationwide protests and intense public discussion about police brutality. The deceased, Tyre Nichols, was 29 years old black man, and all five officers who have been charged with his death are also Black.

Nichols was stopped by Memphis police officers for an alleged traffic violation. He was pulled out of his car by officers who used profanity, and at least one brandishing gun, as per media reports. Later it was found that an officer hit Nichols with a stun gun but Nichols ran towards his nearby home, as per the footage released by the city of Memphis.

Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith, on Friday, made their first court appearances with their lawyers before a judge in Shelby county criminal court after the January 7 incident. All five officers, who were out on bond, have been fired after an internal police investigation into the January 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. They have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. Their next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

“Be patient. Work with your attorneys. There may be some high emotions in this case,” said James Jones Jr, the judge while addressing to the five officers who have been charged for the Tyre Nichols murder.

Meanwhile, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather, Rodney Wells were also present in the hearing of their son's murder case. "The officers didn’t have the courage to look her in the eye, but “they’re going to see me at every court date — everyone — until we get justice for my son,” said RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’s mother in a news conference.