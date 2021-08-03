All-round Support For Infrastructural Bill Indicates US President Biden's Appeal Intact

The White House, on August 1, sent polling data to congressional Democrats touting the popularity of bipartisan infrastructure deal, according to a memo obtained by The Hill. The poll results, which were sent by Mike Donilon, senior advisor to the President, reiterated that the voters “want” $US 1 trillion bill to pass and that President Biden has united the Democratic Party.

The bill promises much awaited improvements in roads, bridges and mass-transit systems. On Sunday, Senate negotiators announced that they have finished drafting the 2,702 pages bill and plan to get passed by next week. The bill comprises of measures worth roughly $555 billion, out of which new funds amounting to $110 billion were allocated for development of roads, bridges, and major projects.

"It has been decades - decades - since Congress passed such a significant, stand-alone investment," a buoyant Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor."In the end, the bipartisan group of senators have produced a bill that will dedicate substantial resources to repair, maintain, and upgrade our nation’s physical infrastructure," the Democratic leader added.

As per the White House, the plan pushes for transformational and historic investments in clean transportation infrastructure, clean water infrastructure, universal broadband infrastructure, clean power infrastructure, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate.

What did the memo say?

The memo cited a public poll to reaffirm the support for the ambitious bill. As per the poll, which was conducted by Monmouth and Harvard CAPS-Harris, 70 to 72 percent of respondents were in favour of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. In the memo, White House officials citing an earlier poll. also highlighted that all members of the Democratic party have “extraordinarily high level of support” for the way Biden has handled his job. Later, speaking to reporters, Donilon stated that the polls have clarified that President continues to propose and deliver plans that “American people agree are good for the country”.

"President Biden believes that we must invest in our country and in our people by creating good-paying union jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and growing the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver progress towards those objectives for working families across the country," White House said about the deal in a statement.

Image: AP