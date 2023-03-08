Alligator Returns To Texas Zoo After Being Stolen 20 Years Ago

An eight feet long reptile, an alligator, has been taken back after 20 years by a Texas Zoo which was stolen as an egg and was kept as a pet in a backyard, reported The Guardian. Later, an unnamed Texas woman confessed that she had taken an egg from Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, near Austin. However, she had no permission to keep the alligator as a pet. Also, she has been charged with misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of an egg and possession of an alligator without a permit, reported a local news channel.

Stolen egg of a reptile in Texas

Taking to social media, texas parks wildlife wrote: "Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all 🐊

Texas Game wardens helped relocate this alligator to wildlife rehabilitators at Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo.

The gator had been illegally living in someone’s backyard for many years and had grown to nearly 8 feet. #TexasGameWardens #Alligator #TexasParksAndWildlife #igTexas #Texas

With the post, a video was attached in which one can see three agents gingerly lifting the alligator into a truck. Later the alligator was seen being released into a zoo enclosure by the state parks and wildlife department. According to a Texas parks and wildlife spokesperson, a game warden found the animal, named Tewa, during an unrelated investigation in Caldwell county last month. While sharing the same information on the social media platform, Facebook, the zoo staff member shared: "We got a call from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department about an alligator that someone apparently had in their possession for over 20 years." Further, he added, “Interesting part of the story is evidently they were volunteering here at Animal Farm, way back then, decades ago, and apparently stole this alligator … as an egg … put it in their pocket and took off.”

While talking about the stolen egg alligator, the staff member also informed that they are rightful owners and with a "quick phone call and we were able to go out to this lady’s place about 50 miles from here, capture the alligator and bring her in and introduce her to the rest of our group out here. She’s going to live out the rest of her life.”

