Alphabet Employees Write To Sundar Pichai, Demand Protection Against Workplace Harassment

At least 1378 employees signed an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding better protection against workplace harassment. In the letter, printed on a web-based blog platform, Medium, Alphabet employees asked the CEO to introduce policies that provide full protection to the victims of workplace harassment, not giving leeway to those accused of sexual misconduct. The letter stated: "Even after more than 20,000 Alphabet workers walked out to protest sexual harassment and protection of harassers, Alphabet has not changed, and did not meet any of the Google Walkout demands."

Employees expressed disappointment as they referenced victim Emi Nietfeld's harrowing account in an Op-ed carried by the New York Times, wherein she alleged, "My harasser sat next to me. My manager told me HR wouldn’t even make him change his desk, let alone work from home or go on leave.” Nietfiled is a former Google engineer alleging that she was made to confront her harassed one-on-one in the company. The employees, furthermore, listed a few names, who they accused of workplace harassment.

“This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behaviour,” the alphabet signatories wrote in an open letter to Pichai. The letter alleged, “Alphabet does not provide a safe environment for those who face harassment in the workplace. Even when HR confirms harassment, no action is taken to make the reporter safe.”

Stressing that the Alphabet employees deserve the right to work in an environment free from their abusers, employees told Pichai that the temps, vendors, contractors, and workers from Alphabet companies other than Google were still forced into arbitration. They requested, bringing the issue to the CEO’s knowledge, “Alphabet must prioritize the safety of their workers by prioritizing the concerns of those harmed.”

Demands of the Alphabet employees

Employees at Alphabet asked CEO Pichai to make reforms that prohibit any sexual harassment accused from managing or leading a team, as well as from managing any temps, vendors, or contractors—directly or indirectly. In cases of verified claims of harassment, the employees demanded that the company must immediately reshuffle the harnesser’s team to keep his/her distance from the victim as the investigation is underway. “Alphabet has stricter policies around consensual relationships than they do for harassment,” the signatories of the letter informed Pichai, referring to the HR policies related to romantic relationships at the workplace.