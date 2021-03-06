Amanda Gorman Says Security Guard Confronted Her, Saying She Looked 'suspicious'

Amanda Gorman, who recited a poem about America's racial inequalities during President Joe Biden's inauguration, allegedly faced racism by a security guard who followed her to the apartment and asked if she actually lived there. Gorman took to Twitter to narrate the incident, where a security guard "tailed" her to her apartment and asked if she lived there. The guard allegedly told Gorman that she "looks suspicious" before the 22-year-old showed her keys and buzzed into the building.

'He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman wrote on Twitter as she shared one of her old tweets calling out the contradiction of society.

A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because “you look suspicious.” I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat. https://t.co/MmANtQqpBs — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 6, 2021

Gorman's inaugural poem

Gorman shot to nationwide fame after she became the youngest poet to make an appearance at a presidential swearing-in ceremony. Gorman recited her poem 'The Hill We Climb" about America's racial injustices at Biden's inauguration. In her poem, Gorman calls for "unity and togetherness" as she shares the past history of Black people, including how she is the descendant of a slave. The poem garnered appreciation from scores of notable personalities in the United States, including former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, who called it one of the main highlights of the inauguration day.

Gorman, a Harvard graduate, was recognized as a national youth poet laureate when she was 19 years old and was still finishing college. According to Gorman's website, she is the recipient of the Poets & Writers Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award and is the youngest board member of 826 National, the largest youth writing network in the United States.

