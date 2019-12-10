Amazon Accuses Trump For Losing $10 Billion Pentagon Contract

The e-commerce giant Amazon on December 9 alleged that the United States President Donald Trump orchestrated 'behind-the-scenes attacks' against the company and harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. According to international media reports, Amazon has officially accused Trump of derailing its potential deal with the Department of Defence and directing the lucrative contract to Microsoft instead.

The Pentagon has been accepting bids for its massive Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract and the winning company has been set to receive $10 billion to modernize the Defence Department's digital infrastructure. Amazon has been the front-runner, however, the award instead went to Microsoft after which the company asked the court to step in. The e-commerce giant has pointed a series of alleged errors and 11th-hour policy change as evidence that the Defence Department failed to follow the rules.

According to international media reports the company said that Trump's alleged meddling with defence spending for personal gain threatens the integrity of the government procurement system itself. Amazon further also argued that Trump's intervention was a 'fundamental defect' in the procurement process that made it impossible for the agency to judge a winner 'reasonable, consistently, and in a fair and equal manner'.

The Pentagon, however, has denied all the claims. Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith said in a statement that the decision to select Microsoft “was made by an expert team of career public servants and military officers” and without external influence. She further added, “The department is confident in the JEDI award and remains focused on getting this critical capability into the hands of our warfighters as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Pentagon denies allegations

Defence Secretary Mark Esper has also defended the Pentagon's handling of the bidding process. He said that it was done fairly and without outside influence. Microsoft has also intervened in the case to further defend its contract win. Amazon formally filed a case in the US Court of Federal Claims on November 8. The company made it clear in its filing that it wants the JEDI award to Microsoft to be terminated. According to reports the filling cites direct intervention from Trump in early August and alleged that Trump directed new defence secretary Mak Esper to conduct an independent examination of the cloud contract award.

(With AP inputs)

