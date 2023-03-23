Last Updated:

Duty before everything: Amazon Delivery Agent Completes Delivery 'in The Midst Of SWAT Operation'

The deliveryman for Amazon is shown in the video brazenly marching into an ongoing police standoff to hand off a package. He gave the box to a SWAT officer.

Written By
Vidit Baya
Amazon

Image: AP


In a rather unusual turn of events, an Amazon employee who attempted to deliver a box to a North Carolina community managed to accomplish so. It is such an unsual victory because, there was a standoff between the police and the neighbourhood's residents.

The current event's video has gained so much traction on social media that all major US media sites have covered it. "When you're about your business... nothing will get in your way," according to the caption for the breathtaking drop-off video from last month in Cary, North Carolina.

Taking to Twitter, a user said, "Amazon driver delivers packaged through a SWAT situation."

 

 

'I don't give up... go Amazon. Oh my god,' says the cameraman

The deliveryman for Amazon is shown in the video brazenly marching into an ongoing police standoff to hand off a package. It also demonstrated the executive's unconcerned arrival at the apartment complex, which was crowded with police officers. As he was unable to reach the house door, he gave the box to a SWAT officer.

READ | President Lula expresses support to Indigenous in Brazil's Amazon, pledges lands

"In the midst of a standoff, he's going to deliver his package. I don't give up... go Amazon. Oh my god," the cameraman was chuckling at the casual delivery boy as he said.

READ | Criminals love internet which Elon Musk brought to Amazon

Twitterati praised the behaviour of the delivery agent. One user said, "I do love the service."

READ | Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in January

 

Second user said, "Employee of the year."

 

 

The delivery representative documented the delivery by taking a picture. The delivery boy's laid-back attitude and this extreme level of professionalism surprised and amused social media users.

READ | Amazon announces 9,000 more job cuts; here's how tech companies have downsized in 2023

The New York Post claimed that a SWAT squad standoff with an armed individual lasted for almost 24 hours. The unidentified suspect committed suicide at the end of the standoff.

First Published:
COMMENT