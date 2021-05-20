Amazon Faces Five New Lawsuits Alleging Discrimination, Retaliation And Harassment: Report

Amazon Inc on May 19 was hit with lawsuits from five women alleging harassment, discrimination and retaliation, Bloomberg reported. The women, who have held jobs in the company’s headquarters, regional offices and logistics operations, accused Amazon of favouring men over women in career growth, allowing supervisors to denigrate them, and retaliating after they complained. They are all represented by Wigdor LLP, the law firm representing a plaintiff in a high-profile discrimination and harassment lawsuit targeting Amazon and filed earlier this year.

Following the lawsuit, Amazon spokesperson Jaci Anderson reportedly said that the company was investigating each of the incidents detailed in the lawsuits and has found no evidence to support the allegations. Anderson said that the firm works hard to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture. She added that Amazon does not tolerate discrimination or harassment in any form, and employees are encouraged to raise concerns to any member of management or through an anonymous ethics hotline with no risk of retaliation.

Lawsuits against Amazon

According to Bloomberg, one of the lawsuits was filed by Tiffany Gordwin, who joined Amazon’s human resources group in 2019. Gordwin alleged that she was treated like a “second-class citizen” by the majority of her supervisors, all White. A Black woman, Gordwin said that she was rejected for promotions in favour of younger, less qualified White men.

Emily Sousa also filed a lawsuit against Amazon and said that her manager made her the “target of constant harassment” and attempted to cultivate a sexual relationship. Sousa was hired at Amazon last year as a shift manager at a Pennsylvania facility. She was reported demoted and sent to another warehouse after rejecting his advances.

The third woman, Diana Cuervo, who is a Latina and former manager in an Amazon warehouse, said that she was terminated after complaining to human resources about a manager. Cuervo said that Christopher Stoia subjected her to repeated racist remarks. Pearl Thomas, a Black human resources employee who worked for the Amazon Web Services cloud division at Seattle headquarters also filed the lawsuit. She said that during a virtual meeting to discuss post-pandemic return to work plans, her manager muttered the N-word before hanging up.

Cindy Warner was the fifth woman and in her complaint, she said that she was targeted for abusive and sexist treatment by a “boys club where predominantly White male executives jealously guard their sphere of influence”. Warner is a gay woman and she was hired in February 2020 for a senior role in Amazon Web Services’ professional service group. Warner was fired in April and she alleged violations of equal pay laws. She also alleged that her supervisor passed her over for promotions in retaliation for her voicing concerns about gender discrimination in the department.

(Image: Unsplash)

