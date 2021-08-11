Amazon Loses Bid To Stop AG From Probing COVID Standards In New York Warehouse

In a major move, Amazon.Inc sued to stop New York State Attorney General (AG) Letitia James from investigating the e-commerce COVID-19 prevention measures in the company's warehouses at Staten Island. On August 11, Wednesday federal judge "dismissed" Amazon's lawsuit. In an 11 page statement, the US District Court in Manhattan rejected Amazon's claims of "acting outside legal authority" against AG James.

US District Judge Brian Cogan in his statement mentioned that the allegations against the Attorney General were "dismissed" due to "lack of subject matter jurisdiction and for a failure to state a claim" by the plaintiff. Supporting James stand Cogan's statement added, "The state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that employees are complying with state labour laws, enforcing important health safety measures and the sanction for illegal conduct that occurs within the state." Furthermore, before the dismissal, Judge Cogan clarified that there were no "reasonable inferences in favour of the plaintiff."

Amazon "disappointed" with the proceedings

Amazon spokesperson, Kelly Nantel in a public statement expressed disappointment with the court proceedings favouring James. "We are disappointed with today's procedural ruling, which the court made clear that does not mean the Attorney general's underlying claim has merit." She also claimed that the reports presented by James do not paint an "accurate picture" of the company. Talking about employees' safety, Nantel added that the largest selling e-commerce platform "cared deeply" for its employees and had offered a prompt response to any emergencies during the pandemic.

The lawsuit filed by Amazon against James

As stated in Cogan's report, Amazon fired two employees from its Staten Island fulfillment facility in 2020 for violation of COVID-19 protocols inside the office premises. This prompted Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into the facility's COVID-19 response. As per the report, sometime later James threatened to sue Amazon if it did not comply with the list of demands. In response to Attorney General's threat, Amazon filed a lawsuit seeking the Attorney general's right to "regulate workplace safety responses to COVID-19" and "claims of retaliation against workers who protest working conditions." Amazon contended stating that the federal health and labour laws preempted James's inspection area.

