Amazon To Pay US $62 Million To Settle Charges For Not Passing On Tips

To settle charges for not passing on tips to drivers, Amazon is now bound to pay a sum of around US $62 million. Amazon, through its Flex business, allowed people to deliver Amazon packages through their own cars. The drivers were independent workers and not Amazon employees. However, backing down from its promise, the company hid all the customer tips from drivers and repeatedly tried to mislead them.

According to an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Amazon did not stop taking tips till 2019 but did not pass it to the drivers. The theft did not go unnoticed by Amazon's drivers who expressed anger and confusion to the company. But, rather than coming clean, Amazon took several steps to mislead its drivers and conceal the theft by sending them canned responses that repeated the company's lies.

Amazon’s scam

At first, Amazon promised workers that they would be paid US$18 to US$25 per hour for their services. They were to also receive 100 per cent of tips given to them by the customers on the app. But in 2016, the company started paying drivers a lower hourly rate and used the tips to make up for the difference. As per the complaint filed, Amazon didn't disclose the change to drivers and as of now, the tips it collected amount to US$ 61.7m. The fine collected from Amazon would go to drivers.

This comes as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos revealed that he would step down company's CEO later this year. He will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud-computing business. In a letter to the employees, Bezos said that he planned to focus on new products and early initiatives being developed at Amazon. He said he would have more time for side projects, including his space exploration company Blue Origin, his philanthropic initiatives, and overseeing The Washington Post, which he owns.

