Amazon Unveils Plans For 'Helix Tower' At New Virginia Headquarters, All You Need To Know

Amazon Inc on February 2 unveiled plans for next phase of its $2.5 billion headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, US. An outdoor amphitheatre, public plazas for farmers' markets and a 350-foot-tall tower inspired by a double helix, are among the latest design proposal for the HQ2 project in Arlington County. The latest announcement comes three years after the company said that it was expanding beyond its current Seattle headquarters.

According to a press release, the company said that the plans for the redevelopment were submitted to authorities for approval on Tuesday. Dubbed PenPlace, the newly unveiled proposal will provide a further 2.8 million square feet of office space across three 22-story buildings. The centrepiece of the proposal is the eye-catching Helix tower, which is a glass structure that will be covered with trees native to the area.

Buildings designed to be LEED Platinum

The image of Helix revealed by Amazon shows green trees spiralling around the structure which will be surrounded by three office buildings. Helix will be providing Amazon employees with “alternative work environments” and the opportunity to work amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees. The buildings will be located on a campus that will "prioritize areas for collaboration, natural light, and a constant interaction with nature”.

Amazon said, “A true double helix in shape and structure, this unique building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building, featuring plantings you may find on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia”.

As per the press note, alongside Helix, the headquarters will also have other sustainable building. While the Helix itself will only open to the public occasionally, other parts of the site are intended for use by the community. The buildings are designed to be LEED Platinum, which is the highest certification for a sustainable development issued by the US Green Building Council. Heating and cooling will also run on renewable energy.

