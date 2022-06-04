Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Hails Efforts Of Indo-American Stars Of Spelling Bee 2022

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ambassador of India to the United States, has hailed the efforts of students who participated in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sandhu complimented all the participants of the competition including those of Indian origin. His tweet came after Scripps Spelling Bee announced Indian-American girl, Harini Logan, as the winner of the competition which had a total of 234 participants.

In the tweet, Taranjit Singh Sandhu shared a picture of participants of the Scripps Spelling Bee Competition. He tweeted, "To bee or not to bee', that was never the question!! Compliments to all the stars of the Scripps Spelling Bee Competition @ScrippsBee incl the champs with Indian roots."

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old Indian American girl won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 title while Vikram Raju secured the second spot in the competition. The eighth-grade student from Texas in the final round of the contest spelt 22 words correctly out of 26 while Vikram Raju correctly spelt 15 words out of 19.

Compliments to all the stars 🇺🇸 of the Scripps Spelling Bee Competition @ScrippsBee incl the champs with 🇮🇳 roots pic.twitter.com/NxAZabS9Pa — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) June 4, 2022

Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

Harini Logan took home a cash prize of $50,000 cash prize (₹38,81,675.00) and the Scripps Cup trophy in addition to awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica, according to PTI. She won the title by correctly spelling 22 words in the 90-second spell-off and her final winning word was 'moorhen.' The words that Logan spelt correctly in the final spell-off included spealbone, phreatophyte, gaydiang, parison, excimer, toquilla, glochis, epaulement and 14 other words.

By correctly spelling 22 words in the Spell-off, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion is #Speller231 Harini Logan! #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/pl0NTznYVr — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

Vikram Raju secures second spot in Scripps Spelling Bee Competition

Furthermore, the words spelt correctly by Vikram Raju included toquilla, glochis, chara, maieutic and epaulement, according to the website of Scripps Spelling Bee Competition. Harini Logan and Vikram Raju had faced difficulty in deciphering their words between rounds 13 and 18, according to PTI. Judges of the competition then decided to have the first spell-off in which the participants had to spell as many words as possible correctly in 90 seconds. The 13 finalists in Scripps Spelling Bee Competition were Sahasrad Sathish, Ekansh Rastogi, Vikram Raju, Abhilash Patel, Aliyah Alpert, Sahana Srikanth, Kirsten Santos, Nitya Kathiravan, Vihaan Sibal, Saharsh Vuppala, Surya Kapu, Harini Logan and Shijay Sivakumar.

Spelling 15 words correctly, #Speller76 Vikram Raju takes 2nd place. He has one more chance at the Scripps Cup. We know he'll take a page out of his favorite athlete's @nuggets' #NikolaJokic book and do what Nikola does: stay tenacious, motivated, and work hard. #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/wxHafJ7Vkw — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) June 3, 2022

