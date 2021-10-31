American Airlines Cancels Over 1,000 Flights Due To Bad Weather And Staff Shortage: Report

More than 1,000 American Airlines were cancelled since Friday due to a shortage of staff and weather-related disruptions, as per media reports. The official website of the aviation company FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations, revealed that American Airlines cancelled within, into, or out of the United States where over 800 in the last 24 hours of the Halloween weekend.

As per a CNBC report, American Airlines CEO David Seymour said in a memo to staff on Saturday that the challenges started on Thursday as the region witnessed strong wind storms that hindered the capacity at the company’s Dallas hub and even delayed the positioning of the staff for the scheduled flights. The media outlet cited internal tallies to state that pilot and flight attendant availability were listed as the reasons for such a huge number of cancellations on the weekend.

“With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular sequences, wrote Seymour, according to the report. The American Airlines boss also noted that most customers’ tickets were rebooked for that same day and said that the situation would go back to normal by the start of November.

On Saturday, American cancelled nearly 460 flights which are 17% of its main schedule, stated FlightAware. Additionally, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines cut 86 flights or 2% of its Saturday operation. American cancelled another 285 flights or 10% of its scheduled planned for Sunday on top of 340 cancellations on Friday.

Airlines struggle with staffing shortfalls

According to the report, airlines have struggled with staffing shortfalls that have sparked hundreds of flight cancellations along with other disruptions since travel demand rebounded sharply in late spring. Further, the carriers had convinced thousands of staff members to accept voluntary buyouts or leaves of absence to reduce their payroll expenses during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, CNBC stated that the airlines are again trying to staff up by hiring pilots, flight attendants, ramp and customer service workers, among other employees. Shortage of staff makes it more challenging for airlines to recover from weather-related disruptions or technology problems.

Image: Unsplash