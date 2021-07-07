American Airlines Delays Flight After Students Refuse To Wear Masks; Departs After 24 Hrs

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Nassau, Bahamas was delayed by a day after few passengers refused to wear a face mask. The flight was scheduled to leave Charlotte on July 5, but it was delayed until July 6 morning. The passengers who refused to wear masks were reportedly a group of around 30 high school students.

Flight delayed as passengers refuse to wear masks

The American Airlines flight 893 to Nassau was originally scheduled to leave Charlotte at around 9:30 am in morning, reported WSOC TV. It was initially delayed due to a technical glitch and the passengers were switched to another plane. Then after a few passengers refused to follow mask guidelines, they were asked to leave the aircraft, reported Boston.com citing American airline spokesperson. Ultimately, the flight departed from Charlotte on Tuesday at 9 am.

A passenger Malik Banks who was seated next to the group of students told WSOC TV that the students were yelling and cursing. He added that all the students were not shouting, but 75 to 80 per cent of them were "terrible". Another passenger Christina Randolph who had planned to go on vacation told WSOC TV that the passengers had to just wear the mask, but they refused to wear it. Randolph added that due to the flight delay, she got one less day of vacation. The passengers who were stranded were given a hotel voucher to stay for the night.

IMAGE: AP