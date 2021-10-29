American Airlines Flight Diverts Landing At Denver After Passenger Assaults Air Hostess

In a first of its kind, an American Airlines flight was compelled to be diverted after a passenger onboard allegedly assaulted a cabin crew attendant. US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that American Airlines Flight 976 was heading to Orange County in California from New York when the aircraft was diverted to Denver on October 27, owing to the alleged assault.

Passenger assaults female flight attendant

Reports suggest that the alleged assault on the female flight attendant took place while the flight was over Ohio and the witnesses had initially described a dispute over wearing a mask. However, the commercial air carrier deemed the incident as unbearable and clarified that the incident and bitter exchange was not mask-related.

While stating that the investigation is underway, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane landed at 6:37 pm, Denver time. Fellow passengers told CBS Los Angeles, that the alleged assault took place about halfway through the airborne flight and they suspected that the assault happened in the first or business class of the flight.

American Airlines says it is 'outraged'

American Airlines stated that acts of violence against its team members would not be tolerated and said it is 'outraged' by reports of the incident.

"We have engaged local law enforcement and the FBI and we are working with them to ensure they have all the information they need. The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future, but we will not be satisfied until he has been prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the Airlines' statement read.

As per US' media houses, the female cabin crew member was taken to a local hospital but her health conditions have not been disclosed owing to privacy. While no grave injuries were reported, the name of the accused/suspect has also not been released.

US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stated that the unruly behaviour of passengers has increased since travel resumed after the COVID-19-related shutdown and restrictions. According to CBS Denver, the FAA received nearly 5,000 reports of similar behaviour and acts in the year 2021, wherein more than 215 cases have concluded with penalties.

It is pertinent to note that violence and assault against airline employees are federal offences under statutory provisions of the United States.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative