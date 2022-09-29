American Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Woman Shouts 'we Are All Gonna Die'

An emergency landing has been made in Texas, United States, when an unstable woman started screaming "We're all gonna die" and telling everyone to "repent" aboard a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. As per a passenger, who experienced the terrifying incident, an American Airlines aircraft that was flying cross-country on Tuesday, September 27, was forced to land in Texas after a woman got up and shouted to everyone on board that they were all going to die and needed to "repent", Daily Beast reported.

Early on Tuesday, Flight 1295 had departed from Miami and headed for Los Angeles, but the Airbus A321neo detoured to El Paso "after a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly customer," AA spokesman Derek Walls stated in an email, declining to offer more information. The flight subsequently left with all surviving passengers after local law authorities examined the jet upon arrival.

A spokesperson for the City of El Paso, Tammy Fonce has also stated that an AA plane "was diverted" to the city's international airport.

US flight makes emergency landing

Meanwhile, an onboard business traveler told The Daily Beast that he sensed trouble was brewing when a loud disturbance broke out a few rows behind him. The passenger, who wanted to remain unnamed, told the publication, “It’s an early flight … so we were all kind of just working and minding our own business”. He continued by saying, “All of a sudden, we heard screaming coming from the back, and a flight attendant was saying to a passenger, like, ‘Are you in danger? Is anything going on? Are you OK?’ And she said, ‘No, we’re all gonna die. Repent, repent!’”

The source allegedly stated, "She rushed the man and his seatmate," and shouted, "Repent, repent, we're all gonna die." According to the traveler, she first spoke in a normal tone before shouting, "Redemption is coming!”

According to the report, flight attendants detained and handcuffed the unstable woman, and an off-duty police officer on board the aircraft volunteered to sit next to them. After the woman informed the crew that she was not "in her right mental mindset" and wished to depart the aircraft, the pilot made an emergency landing in Texas, The New York Post reported.

(Image: Pixabay)