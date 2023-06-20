American Lawmakers Ask Joe Biden To Raise With PM Modi 'areas Of Concern'

A group of American lawmakers on Tuesday wrote to US President Joe Biden, asking him to raise directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "areas of concern" and discuss with him the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between the two countries.

"As longtime supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way," read the letter signed by 75 lawmakers, including Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.

"That is why we respectfully request that - in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US - you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern," the letter read.

Describing India as an important member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) and a crucial partner for stability in the Indo-Pacific, the letter said that the lawmakers support the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries. "You have once again made respect for human rights, press freedom, religious freedom, and pluralism core tenets of American foreign policy. Moreover, these tenets are necessary to the functioning of true democracy. In order to advance these values with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to friend and foe alike, just as we work to apply these same principles here in the United States," it said.

The letter mentioned reports about "the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access" in India and also referred to the State Department's 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices in India.

"Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, who gave his life in pursuit of building the beloved community here in the US, was an ardent student of the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, known in India as the 'Father of the Nation.' Both King and Gandhi had the vision of building a more perfect union among people from different backgrounds, races and faiths — Gandhi in India, and King in the US. We share their vision. We join you in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the US," they said.

The lawmakers said they want a close and warm relationship between the people of the United States and the people of India and added that the friendship should be built not only on shared interests but also on shared values. "We do not endorse any particular Indian leader or political party — that is the decision of the people of India — but we do stand in support of the important principles that should be a core part of American foreign policy. And we ask that, during your meeting with Prime Minister Modi, you discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries," the letter added.

Meanwhile, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) urged President Biden to address issues of religious freedom and other related human rights in India during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit. "With India’s upcoming state visit, the Biden administration has a unique opportunity to explicitly incorporate religious freedom concerns into the two countries’ bilateral relationship,” said USCIRF Commissioner David Curry.