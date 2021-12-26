In a scary incident, a singer while filming a video got bitten by a snake. Maeta shared the clip of the shocking experience on Instagram and the clip has caught the attention of netizens. The incident occurred when the singer was lying on the floor. Maeta posted the video alongside the caption, “what I go through to make videos for y’all.”

Snake bites singer

In the video, Maeta can be seen lying on the floor with a snake on her body. As the video proceeds, another person in the clip prepares to place another snake on her body. However, the first snake suddenly bites Maeta on her chin. The singer managed to push the snake away and moved aside in the clip. Watch the video here:

Video caught attention of netizens

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 445,900 views. The netizens in the comments section of the post, advised the singer to not use animals in her videos. Some of the netizens expressed happiness over her well-being after the snake bite. One user commented, "Glad you are okay sweetheart." Another user commented, "Don't use live snakes in videos. They don't belong there. Also, they can transmit many infections including salmonella and parasites." Another netizen commented, "Stop playing with your life girl. That’s how lives are lost jokingly."

Family finds snake in Christmas decorations

Last month, an Australian family was baffled after they discovered a snake coiled in their Christmas decorations, reported 7 News. The family who resides in Gulfview Heights, Adelaide, Australia was hanging their decorations when they found the snake wrapped around the tinsel of their Christmas tree. After the family noticed the venomous snake, they immediately called snake handler. As per the news report, Snake handler Jarrad Waye stated that getting the snake out, which was wrapped around all the lights and wires, was difficult.

Image: Instagram/@Maetasworld