American Whistleblower Applying For Dual US-Russian Citizenship, Hopes To Return To States

Former CIA employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden said he is applying for dual US-Russian citizenship, adding that after years of separation from parents and wife, he has no desire to be separated from his son. Snowden, who has been living in Russia since 2013, applied for Russian citizenship as he and his wife are expecting a baby. Snowden took to his Twitter handle, where he informed that he and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship but also added that he looks forward to the day when he can return to the United States.

After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son. That's why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we're applying for dual US-Russian citizenship. https://t.co/cCgT0rr37e — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 1, 2020

Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love—including the freedom to speak his mind. And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) November 1, 2020

From government employee to fugitive

Snowden, who was working with National Security Agency (NSA) after his short stint with CIA and Dell, left the United States for Hong Kong after resigning from his position as a computer security consultant in May 2013. In June the same year, Snowden revealed thousands of classified documents that proved the United States government was spying on its citizens. the US Department of Justice unsealed charges of Espionage Act violation and theft of government property. Snowden's passport was revoked by the Department of State, making him a stateless person.

Snowden had reached Russia in 2013 after he was trying to seek asylum in South America but failed to travel to the continent because of the US government pressuring countries along his route to hand him over. Four Latin American countries had offered asylum to Snowden, including Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. However, Snowden, during an interview with the Associated Press at that time, had said that he had to remain in Russia because the US government is blocking his entry in South America and it is not safe for him to travel there.

