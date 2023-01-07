American Woman Gives Birth To Twin Girls In Different Years; 'Love The Unique Aspect...'

In a rare incident, an American woman named Kali Jo gave birth to twin baby girls around midnight on New Year’s Eve, but they ended up being born in separate years, according to a report by The New York Post.

The first baby girl Annie Jo was born at 11:55 pm on December 31 and the second baby girl, Effie Rose, was born at 12:01 am on January 1, said the report. The couple, however, had anticipated that the babies would be born around midnight.

The happy mother Jo shared a post on Facebook with images of her babies and husband, and captioned it, "Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 pm. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighed 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!"

"We had kinda joked wouldn't it be funny if, you know, with the holiday and new year's eve over the weekend. If they had their own birthday, and then it turned out that was more of a possibility than we realised," said Kali Jo in an interview to CBS News.

Kali Jo while speaking to Good Morning America, as per Daily Mail, said ''I love the unique aspect that they get to go forward with a little bit of individualism right out of the gates.''

