Last Updated:

Americans Demand Fresh US Elections As Trump Claims Vindication On Wuhan Lab COVID-origin

Trump claimed vindication in his statement as he said that even his 'enemies' have now begun to say that 'President Trump was right about the China Virus'

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
US re-election

Image Credits: AP/Pixabay


Nearly 18 months after the outbreak of COVID-19, as the public discourse once again significantly falls back on the origins of the virus and its 'lab-leak' hypothesis to do with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), former US President Donald Trump claimed vindication as the clamour seeking a probe against China grows stronger. Citing the emails exchanged between the 'medical marvel' - as he has come to be referred to as in America for various reasons - Dr Anthony Fauci and China that has now come to light, the former President sought Ten Trillion Dollars as compensation to the USA and the World for the 'death and destruction' caused by COVID-19. 

Substantiating his claims with new facts linking COVID-19 to the Wuhan virology lab that have now become the dominant theory on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, Trump claimed vindication in his statement as he said that even his 'enemies' have now begun to say that 'President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan lab'. 

Trump among first to allege 'China virus' came from Wuhan lab

Consistent with his statement, even during his last year of Presidency when the pandemic struck, Trump continued to hold China accountable for the virus, though this was panned in the polarised US media landscape at the time. While the theories surrounding the lab leak weren't clear then, new reports showing a definitive link between the virus and the 'gain of function' research going on in Wuhan, Nicholas Wade's self-published papers and Dr Fauci's flip-flop after brushing the 'lab-leak theory' last year to now seeking a probe against China, has brought back the hypothesis - that COVID-19 may have escaped from Wuhan. 

READ | Joe Biden to examine Trump-era China investment blacklist this week: Report

Trump's statement on Friday created new ripples in America as vocal citizens took to social media to review the former President's comments, which last year were shunned as excuses for his 'inability to manage the pandemic'. Several netizens, including certain Republicans, businessmen and prominent journalists, looked back in despair as they possibly pondered if they had ignored their own President, even as he demanded an investigation against the Wuhan Lab, and was amongst the first proponents of the probe across the globe, for whatever reason.

READ | Donald Trump gloats 'he was right about Wuhan Lab leak'; demands $10 tn penalty from China

Trump's allegations had elicited a response from Wuhan's top coronavirus researcher

Donald Trump's allegations against China had even managed to elicit a response from Shi Zhengli, principal researcher and deputy director at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from whose lab SARS-CoV-2 is alleged to have escaped, given her extensive and almost unparalleled work on bat coronaviruses, tracking down of the closest known ancestor of the SARS virus, gain of function research in the lead-up to the 2019 COVID-19 outbreak, and the fact that she herself feared the infection could have leaked from her lab when she was first told about patients suffering from an atypical pneumonia caused by a coronavirus in Wuhan on Dec 30, 2019.

Several netizens also struck a political note, citing how Trump's statements and call for a probe were possibly downplayed by the Democrats in the lead-up to the election. Amidst all the bickering between China and those demanding a probe, Twitter began buzzing on Friday morning with calls for re-election as they connected the dots between those preaching the 'natural emergence theory' - Democrats bid to win the 2021 election - Dr Fauci's flip flop. Moreover, Republicans have now started demanding for Dr Fauci to testify before Congress and reveals his connection with China's Wuhan lab. 

READ | Dr Anthony Fauci denies links with China's Wuhan Institute, says email leak 'misconstrued'

Netizens wonder if Trump's claim was drowned out; demand 're-election'

Ex-US President Trump demands $10 trillion from China

In a statement on Friday morning, the 45th President of the USA Donald Trump said, "Now everyone, even the so-called 'enemy,' are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China Virus coming from the Wuhan lab. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore. China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!"

Amid the leak of 10,000 emails of the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 2020, Fauci has faced flake when an executive at EcoHealth which funded research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology into the COVID-19 origin thanked Dr. Fauci for publicly stating that scientific evidence supports a 'natural origin for the Coronavirus and not a lab leak'. Dr. Fauci has now sought the help of Indian scientists for probing into COVID-19 origins at Wuhan.

READ | China counters Dr. Fauci's call for data from Wuhan lab; demands probe into Fort Detrick

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND