The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Americans Have Just Discovered Beans On Toast And They Are Upset

US News

America frequently takes credit for the discovery of a lot of things, sometimes long after everyone else has known about or even been enjoying it for centuries.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Americans

America frequently takes credit for the discovery of a lot of things, sometimes long after everyone else has known about or even been enjoying it for centuries. The discovery of a new concept 'beans on toast' has wondered people all across America.

For the UK natives, beans on the toast is a classic dish invented by Heinz in 1927 and have become a staple food for the Britishers ever since. 

READ: 'Ice On Cereal' Food Trend Becomes Internet's Favorite Combination

Netizens react over the picture

Twitter user Benny Rogers has posted a picture that looks premium beans on toast to his feed. He came up with a troll that his American counterparts would never be able to prepare steaming can of beans onto a piece of cooked bread. 

Surprisingly, beans on toast actually referred to Meghan Markle’s Megxit from the royal family and America’s victory in the revolutionary war. 

READ: Maharashtra Mulls Putting Food & Civil Supplies Data In Public Domain

READ: Athiya Shetty's Instagram Photos Reveal Her Love For All Kinds Of Food

READ: Virat Kohli Craves For His Cheat Food 'Chole Bhature' While Batting In The Nets

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU'S AISHE GHOSH DENIES CHARGES
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
UN PLEA IN SC FOR ROHINGYAS
LJP REJECTS PRASHANT KISHOR'S OFFER
PAK PM'S NEPHEW ROAD RAGE CAUGHT