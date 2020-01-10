Americans Have Just Discovered Beans On Toast And They Are Upset

America frequently takes credit for the discovery of a lot of things, sometimes long after everyone else has known about or even been enjoying it for centuries. The discovery of a new concept 'beans on toast' has wondered people all across America.

For the UK natives, beans on the toast is a classic dish invented by Heinz in 1927 and have become a staple food for the Britishers ever since.

Americans will never understand how good beans on toast with cheese (pepper & chilli flakes) on top is. pic.twitter.com/vrQobHUNf5 — Benny Rogers (@bennyrogers188) January 8, 2020

Netizens react over the picture

Twitter user Benny Rogers has posted a picture that looks premium beans on toast to his feed. He came up with a troll that his American counterparts would never be able to prepare steaming can of beans onto a piece of cooked bread.

Surprisingly, beans on toast actually referred to Meghan Markle’s Megxit from the royal family and America’s victory in the revolutionary war.

This is why Meghan left https://t.co/ZjugsubGbO — Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) January 8, 2020

I now understand how we won the revolutionary war despite the odds being against us...if we had lost they had to go back to eating this shit LMAO https://t.co/HZjQ2qAaEU — fresh prince of the locals (@princeoflocals) January 8, 2020

british people need to stop cooking https://t.co/MWqtfHjUdD — A. (@yourewallen) January 9, 2020

Please teach your children to cook, for God's sake. https://t.co/SN4ZU5vBLq — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) January 9, 2020

these people colonised the world https://t.co/SYMK9KIyav — vin ✨ (@pixievin) January 9, 2020

I just don’t understand why americans don’t have kettles. you have smartphones and computers, why do you not have the technology to boil water? who is keeping this technology from you and making you microwave water? what happens if you just want a cheeky brew? AMERICA EXPLAIN — rach (@stherondale) October 9, 2018

still don’t know how to feel about the fact people in america don’t own kettles and make their tea in the microwave... pic.twitter.com/PsivFSJn4D — ✨🦋 emily 🦋✨ (@missemilyjayx) November 2, 2019

