America's Deadliest Serial Killer Remained Undetected For 40 Years; Here's How

Samuel Little, who has confessed to killing as many as 93 women between 1970-2012, went undetected for his most severe of all crimes for more than 40 years. Little, who is currently serving a sentence at the California State Prison, was first jailed for murder in 2014, but that was not the first time he was going to prison. Little had been to prison many times in his life for petty crimes such as shoplifting, theft, assault, etc, but for the first, he was going to jail on a serious charge as murder despite having already killed a supposed 93 people prior to that.

How Little went undetected?

Little went undetected for most of his life because nearly all of his victims were people whose death made little to no difference as they are considered unwanted in society. Most of his victims were either sex workers, homeless, or drug addicts, which made it easy for Little to kill them and avoid detection because there was nothing to tie their deaths to. Little, whose confession tapes were viewed by The Washington Post, reportedly described his victims as "grapes" and said he would only pick those from the "vine" who wouldn't be immediately missed, citing a teenage girl from a White neighbourhood as an example.

Little's strategy of leaving almost zero evidence while killing his victims on top of his clever tactic of picking only those who are considered irrelevant in the society was highly effective. Around 68 of Little's victims were Black women. Police have also acknowledged that most of the cases would never have been solved without Little's voluntary confession.

Law enforcement agencies have so far managed to connect 50 murders to Little out of the 93 that he has confessed. Police say that the remaining cases couldn't be connected to Little because some of the victims were either not claimed by anyone at the time and there is no relative they can confirm to or the victims' deaths were not proven murder.

(Image Credit: AP)

