America's Last Video Rental Store Offers 35,000 Titles And New Records

A National Video Superstore in West Monroe, Louisiana, which is one of the last video rental stores in America reportedly offers 35000 video titles, including new releases and past masterpieces. The video superstore owned by Steve Chambliss was started 20 years ago with only six employees that sold the records, suggest reports.

The store reportedly flashes a theatre-like marquee spreading across a massive 6000 square foot. It has movie-themed carpets and quirky décor with a 5-foot-tall Gumball Wizard Spiral machine to intrigue its customers, as per media reports. About 20 years ago, the store mostly sold VHS tapes and music records and gradually expanded to keep up with the traffic.

Chambliss told the media that back in the day, the business of video rental stores was booming. There were over 27000 video rental stores in America and Blockbuster operated 9000 of them, it was not uncommon. He added that at present, the stand-alone video store was as rare as the telephone booth as customers moved to the video streaming services.

35000 titles make it a blockbuster store

Chambliss further elaborated that as the on-demand rental options from cable services dipped due to Netflix and Amazon, running a store offering about 35000 titles makes it a blockbuster store, with one another in Bend Oregon. A customer at the National Video Superstore told the media that while she was at the store, she felt like she had stumbled through a time portal. She added that she was unaware that such stores still existed, and it was a unique experience searching through the records.

The store currently offers services like transferring old home movies to DVDs and has added a line of games to attract the younger customers, confirmed reports. However, the bulk of the store's profits came from a core of loyal, long-term customers from 1989 before the Chambliss family acquired National Video Superstore.

