America's Oldest Solar Observatory Gets UNESCO World Heritage Tag; Read Details

America's oldest solar observatory, the Chankillo rumbo al Patrimonio Mundial has been recognised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a 'masterpiece of human creative genius.' The 2,300-year-old solar observatory has been awarded the UNESCO world heritage site rage on Wednesday, July 28. The site is located in a desert valley in northern Peru. The Mundial site is one among the 13 new entries in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. Take a look:

The Chankillo rumbo al Patrimonio Mundial is located in the San Rafael District in Peru. According to the World Monuments Fund (WMF), the heritage site is the earliest known American astronomical observatory that was supposedly built over 2,300 years ago. The site includes a temple, a plaza, and 13 towers constructed from cut stone. The oldest solar observatory complex lies in the coastal desert of Peru near the Casma-Sechín river basin.

Recent excavations indicated that Chankillo was occupied for the relatively short period between the mid-4th century BCE and the early first century CE but was subsequently abandoned most likely due to conflicts. In 2007, Chankillo was identified as an early astronomical observatory.

In 2010, WMF supported the Chankillo Revalorization and Sustainable Development Project, partnering with the Instituto de Investigaciones Arqueológicas (IDARQ) and the Ministry of Culture of Peru. Since 2011, the project team has led efforts to excavate, research, and document the site, and to establish its legal boundaries.

The uniqueness of the observatory

The solar observatory marks its uniqueness because of its two observation points similar sites around the world contain only one point of astronomical alignment. One-point observations make it difficult to make accurate measurements needed to track the passage of time over the full year. The thirteenth towers of Chankillo situated between two observation platforms span the entire annual rising and setting of the sun full stop, this gradually ships along the horizon over the year.

Newly inscribed sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List

UNESCO on Saturday, July 24, unveiled five cultural sites in Saudi Arabia and Europe to be added to their World Heritage List in their 44th session, which was held online.

The Hima Cultural Area- The Hima Cultural Area becomes the sixth heritage site in Saudi Arabia to be added to the UNESCO Heritage List. It is known for its substantial collection of rock art images depicting hunting, fauna, flora and lifestyles in a cultural continuity spanning 7,000 years. The Great Spa Towns of Europe- These iconic group of spa towns comprise a total of 11 towns located in seven European countries, namely: Baden Bei Wien (Austria); Spa (Belgium); Františkovy Lázně (Czechia); Karlovy Vary (Czechia); Mariánské Lázně (Czechia); Vichy (France); Bad Ems (Germany); Baden-Baden (Germany); Bad Kissingen (Germany); Montecatini Terme (Italy); and City of Bath (UK). Cordouan Lighthouse, France- Cordouan lighthouse, popularly known as the "King of Lighthouses", is an active lighthouse located near the mouth of the Gironde estuary, France which was designed by leading Paris architect Louis de Foix. Mathildenhöhe Darmstadt, Germany- Established in 1897 as a neighbourhood in west-central Germany, the area became poignant for emerging reform movements in architecture, arts, and crafts. Padua’s fourteenth-century fresco cycles, Italy- The site is composed of eight religious and secular building complexes, within the historic walled city of Padua. They house a selection of fresco cycles painted between 1302 and 1397 by different artists as they maintained the unity of style and content even for different patrons.

The Indian additions to the UNESCO list

On Tuesday, July 27, UNESCO declared the ancient city of Dholavira, the southern centre of the Harappan Civilization in India as a World Heritage Site. With this addition, India’s total number of World Heritage sites has raised to 40. Following the announcement, UNESCO had informed that Dholavira’s water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction, and special burial structures set the ancient city apart from other cultural sites.

(Inputs: WMF, UNESCO/TWITTER)