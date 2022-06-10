Americas Summit: Biden Faces Flak From Latin American Leaders For Not Inviting All Nations

President of the United States, Joe Biden, on June 9 made aggressive commitments and pledged that US will be at the forefront in tackling the economic woes and longstanding issue of illegal immigration in Latin America, but was met with skepticism and criticism from the latin American leaders in the region.

In his speech at the ninth Summit of the Americas, Biden promised that he would end poverty, corruption, violence and make rigorous contribution towards the causes pertaining to climate change but failed to convince the leaders gathered at the conference, who believed that the United States was doing less to meet those hefty goals.

Biden's summit leaves out 'dictators' from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela; others boycott

Biden’s summit left out the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela arguing that they’re dictators and autocrats. He faced backlash from the latin American nations, particularly Argentina's center-left president, Alberto Fernandez, who ascertained that the dialogue was a platform to uphold democracy and was equivocal. "Being the host country of the summit doesn't grant the ability to impose a right of admission on member countries of the continent," Fernandez told the reporters at the summit on June 9.

“There is no reason why the Western Hemisphere can’t be the most forward-looking, most democratic, most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world,” the president of the United States said during his impassioned speech, in Los Angeles.

Biden's words were contested by Belize, whose representatives asserted that it was “inexcusable" for the United States of America, the host nation to not invite all countries on grounds of judgements. The country also underscored the US’ half-century of a pressure campaign against Cuba that its representative labelled as the "crime against humanity.” Belize Prime Minister John Briceno dismissed Biden’s tall commitments, saying that he doubts if America would adhere to pledges financially.

"We know that money is not the problem. In less than three months, two countries in this hemisphere committed $55 billion to Ukraine," Belize Prime Minister John Briceno told agency reporters at the summit, hinting at Canada and the US.

Biden, however, insisted that America’s goals were aligned and pacing in the right direction. "Notwithstanding some of the disagreements relating to participation, on the substantive matters, what I heard was almost unity and uniformity," he argued, speaking from the podium.

Biden, at lengths, talked about migration crisis in the hemisphere but the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had already boycotted the summit. US President’s relations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of former Republican president Donald Trump, have also been thwarted. At the summit, Biden hailed Brazil for making "real sacrifices" to protect the Amazon, as he addressed estranged Bolsonaro with whom he has had a fallout since assuming office over remarks on legitimacy of elections. "I think the rest of the world should be able to help you preserve as much as you can,” said Biden.

The Brazilian leader argued that the Amazon had "incalculable riches" and "we do our best to defend our interests” even as “our sovereignty is threatened in that area but Brazil preserves its territory well," Bolsonaro said. Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, had earlier told reporters ahead of the summit that the US president will push for “free elections” in Brazil as Bolsonaro trails ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was imprisoned on corruption charges.

The Brazilian leader insisted that his country will be holding "clean, auditable elections” in October. Latin American countries’ relations with US had strained over its isolation of Cuba for its implacably anti-American dictator who had assumed power in 1959 Fidel Castro.

The latter had survived many US assassination attempts, and despite his demise in 2016 at age of 90, US-Cuba relations have remained at their lowest point with his cronies still in power. US criticises “communist oppression” in Cuba and has pushed the regime to take significant steps toward democracy for normalising relations. Biden during the Thursday summit maintained that he contrasted in his Cuban policy from his predecessor Trump and has "proposals that I think are a far cry from what we saw from a previous American administration.”

"More is going to change in the next 10 years than has changed in the last 30 years in the world," Biden said, stressing that the entire world was at "inflection point.” "I find no reason why the Western Hemisphere over the next 10 years is not developed into the most democratic region in the world,” POTUS said. Even as Biden attempted to coat the summit as platform of the American strength and unity of purpose, refusal to invite several authoritarian leaders created a divide and a boycott as several nations’ heads of state such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Bolivia and El Salvador did not attend.

