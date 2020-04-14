Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, WWE Declared As 'essential Business' In Florida

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly COVID-19, the mayor of Orange County said on April 13 that the US government has declared World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as “essential business” in Florida. This implies that the company is now allowed to resume the live tapings of its shows while the world battles with the pandemic. As of April 14, US has recorded over 587,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 23,644 fatalities.

Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings reportedly said that WWE was initially not considered as essential business, unlike medical or grocery shops. However, after certain conversations with the governor’s office over the order, WWE was “deemed an essential business” is now “allowed to remain open”. Even though the shows will remain shut for the general public, they can now resume live taping in a closed location. Since last month a state-wide stay-at-home order was declared, WWE was airing pre-taped shows in recent weeks.

According to international reports, WWE has welcomed the move by the government and said in a statement that the company believes “it is now more important than ever” to entertain the people amid a global health crisis. It further added that, since the safety of its staff remains their “top priority” the tapings will take place in a closed set with “only essential personnel” who will be following all the guidelines put forth by the government to curb the further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

All 50 states under the Presidential disaster declaration

Meanwhile, Trump issued a disaster declaration for Wyoming on April 12 which implies that all 50 states will be under such declaration “for the first time in history”. According to White House Press Secretary, Judd Deere, a US President has never before declared a major disaster in all its states at once. Donald Trump not only tweeted about the move himself but also said that the country is "winning" against the "war with the invisible enemy". The declaration came on the same day the US surpassed the COVID-19 death toll of Italy which is also one of the hardest-hit countries of the pandemic outside China, where it originated. The nationwide number of casualties in the US hiked from 10,000 to more than 20,000 in reportedly just five days.

