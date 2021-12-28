Amid Omicron Surge, Biden Tries To Reassure States COVID Not 'cause For Panic'

United States President Joe Biden on Monday acknowledged that some American hospitals in the country could be "overrun" by COVID-19 cases as fast-spreading new Omicron variant reportedly covered 73% of all new infections. Speaking at a virtual meeting with National Governors Association, he stressed that despite the rapid surge the impact of Omicron would not be similar to that of the COVID-19 Delta variant this year. Assuring that mass vaccination and "new efforts" to battle the novel virus, including procuring large-scale at-home COVID test kits will help Americans avoid serious illness, Sputnik reported.

"Omicron is a source of concern but it should not be a source of panic," US President Joe Biden said in the meeting.

Nevertheless, President Biden also admitted that even with "so many vaccinations and boosters" there are "tens of millions" unvaccinated who have caused COVID-related hospitalisations to surge. "Hospitals in some places are going to be overrun both in terms of equipment and staff," Biden said during his address. He also briefly conceded that the government was not necessarily prepared to fight the Omicron variant. "If I- we had known, we would have gone harder and quicker if we could have," President Biden said.

White House mobilises military doctors, federal officials to assist medical facilities

Disclosing his robust new efforts to tighten the fight against the current COVID-19 situation in the US, President Biden during his meeting with the state governors, disclosed that the White House is mobilising military doctors and federal officials to assist in some hospitals facing staff shortage. "We are mobilising an additional 1000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients," President Biden said. He also stressed that main efforts to fight the pandemic must be implemented at the state level and promised that the White House will back all responses.

Meanwhile, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised quarantine guidelines even after 73% of new COVID cases from the US were reported from the Omicron variant. As per the new rules, asymptomatic individuals will have to remain in home quarantine for 5 days instead of 10. Additionally, they will be mandated to wear a mask whenever they are outdoor for the next 5 days. On the vaccination front, the US on December 28 completed administering 503.5 million COVID doses.

