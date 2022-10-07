Amid 'thaw', US Advises Its Citizens Against Travel To Pakistan Citing Terrorism

Days after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa received honour cordon at Pentagon, the United States has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to "terrorism and sectarian violence" in the country.

In a travel advisory issued on Thursday, the US urged its citizens not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) because of terrorism and kidnapping.

Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism: US tells citizens

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence. Some areas have increased risk," it said, putting the advisory to Level 3 which suggests that travellers and visitors are at risk and recommends avoiding non-essential travel.

Moreover, Washington said that Pakistan has a local history of terrorism. "Terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past," it added.

Interestingly on Tuesday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hosted Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss bilateral ties and presented him with an enhanced honour cordon. Bajwa also met National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan and other top officials and discussed issues of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation and regional security.

On Monday, the US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Brome, visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and referred to it as 'Azad Jammu and Kashmir'. Sharing pictures from his three-day visit, Blome gave a glimpse of the various places of historical importance that he visited in the Indian region forcefully occupied by Pakistan, including the so-called Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow.

Additionally, the Biden Administration has also sanctioned a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. In 2018, Biden predecessor's Donald Trump stopped all defence and security assistance to Pakistan stating that Islamabad was not a partner in its fight against terrorism.