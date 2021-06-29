Amid Wildfire Risk, San Mateo County Sheriff Seizes 15,000 Pounds Of Illegal Fireworks

Northern California authorities have seized about 15000 pounds (6,803.88 kilograms) of fireworks and $1 million into the distribution of the illegal explosives. San Mateo County Sheriff arrested Jennifer Nguyen, 54, of San Jose and Sam San, 61, of San Francisco in connection to the sale and possession of illegal fireworks. Amid a historic drought and fears of devastating wildlife season, authorities have been urging people to forgo fireworks displays as the Fourth of July approaches, reported AP. Fireworks already have caused a few small wildfires, including one started by a child in northern Utah and another in central California.

Investigation against distribution of illegal explosives

Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) Detectives linked San and Nguyen to the sales of fireworks in San Mateo County. Through surveillance, CSU Detectives identified two residences and a warehouse in Oakland associated with the operation. Search warrants were served this week in San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties as part of the investigation. Police has urged people to report matters of fireworks to them.

In a similar operation against the distribution of illegal explosives, San Mateo County Sherriff's Office has arrested two men for manufacturing and distributing explosive devices. The officials seized approximately 15 pounds of illegal explosives and specific materials used to manufacture illegal explosives. At the time of their arrest, Chan and Bernaldez were found to have suspected methamphetamine. Chan and Bernaldez have been booked and kept in the San Mateo County Jail. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit has been investigating criminal charges for explosive manufacturing.

Amid wildfire risks, three cities in Washington and one in Oregon have banned fireworks through the Fourth of July, reported Oregon live. The authorities in the cities of Bend, Camas, Washougal and Battle Ground said that they would prohibit residents from setting off fireworks. However, Camas and Washougal authorities said that they will still allow the sales of fireworks to continue.

IMAGE: SMCSheriff/Facebook

Inputs from AP