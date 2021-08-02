Amusing Tale: Clueless American Tourists Asked British Queen If She Had Ever Met Herself

Is it possible, that a person gets a chance to meet one of the most powerful people in the world and fail to recognize them, seems impossible right? But the weird incident had happened in reality. In a crazy incident, a group of American tourists bumped into the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth and failed to recognize her, what made it much weirder was the fact that they asked her if she had ever met the Queen, that is herself.

American tourists failed to recognize British Monarch

The incident occurred, recently, when the Queen was holidaying in Scotland and went out to walk her dogs with her royal aide. The royal aide was perplexed with the incident, who quietly witnessed it all happening in front of him.

It didn’t end here, things turned uncanny when the fellow American tourists hold up a conversation with her majesty. Talking about the incident, Royal aide Richard Griffin told The Times that when the Queen was asked if she lived in the area and she replied that she had a house nearby. Next, when they asked her if she'd ever met herself, the British emperor, she was amused and said that she didn’t, but pointed towards Richard, who was standing next to her and said that this policeman had met the queen, gesturing towards him.

Griffin was surprised by the Queen’s funny reply, said the group then left not realising who they had just met. Richard shared the funny incident and said, he had witnessed many such incidents while serving the Royal family for over 30 years now. He also revealed to The Times, that the British monarch usually spends her summers at her residence in Scotland - arriving there in August and stays for some months until October.

Currently, too, the Queen is holidaying at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, where she keeps a low profile and enjoys picnics, and walks her dogs. However, this will be her first summer trip to her Scottish retreat that she will be spending all alone. Earlier, she used to come here with Prince Phillip, his husband. Prince Philip passed away in April this year.

(Image Credit: AP)