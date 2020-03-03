Amy Klobuchar Ends Her Presidential Campaign, Plans To Endorse Joe Biden: Reports

Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid and will support the former vice president Joe Biden in his campaign and endorse him for the Democratic nominee. According to the latest media reports, Klobuchar campaign has confirmed that the Minnesota senator is flying to Dallas where she will join Joe Biden in a rally and suspend her campaign. Klobuchar is also accepted to endorse Biden in the same rally for the Democratic party presidential nominee.

Read: 'Great Timing' Says Trump On Pete Buttigieg's Decision To pull out Of White House Race

Klobuchar's campaign was at an all-time high in mid-February when she secured third place in the New Hampshire primary. Klobuchar's decision comes a day before the Super Tuesday vote when the most number of US States hold primary elections and caucuses to decide the likely eventual nominee. Earlier in the day she had cancelled a rally in her home state in Minnesota after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the presidential race over the case of a black teen sentenced to life in prison while Klobuchar was the county’s top prosecutor.

Read: Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of White House Race To Be Democratic Presidential Nominee

Klobuchar's campaign

Klobuchar had announced her candidacy in February 2019 after New York Times editorial board endorsed her and Elizabeth Warren for president. Klobuchar had said she uses humor as one way to distinguish herself among the many other Democratic candidates in the 2020 campaign. But now the media reports suggest that the senator is happy to endorse Biden for the nomination. Pete Buttigieg had earlier suspended his presidential campaign when a close aide told the press that the former mayor has decided to end his White House race.

Read: Klobuchar Cancels Minnesota Rally As Protesters Take Stage

Image Credit: AP